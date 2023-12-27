Grounded flight lands in Mumbai, 27 Indians stay back in France

Mumbai: An Airbus A340 carrying 276 passengers, mostly Indians, grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai shortly after 4 am on Tuesday. There were also 15 crew members on board when the plane landed in Mumbai.



According to French authorities, 25 individuals, including two minors, expressed a desire to apply for asylum and remained on French soil. Two others were held, produced before a judge and placed on assisted witness status, a French news channel said.

The charter flight with 303 passengers, including 11 unaccompanied minors, originating from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates was grounded at Vatry airport, 150 km east of Paris, on Thursday due to suspected human trafficking.

After arrival, immigration authorities enquired from some of the 276 passengers, an official said, adding no passenger was detained and all 276 passengers were allowed to leave the airport by 11.30 am.

Despite repeated attempts by waiting media personnel at Mumbai airport, none of the passengers spoke about their journey or the events that unfolded over the last four days.

Many on board who came out of the airport hours after the plane landed, were seen rushing out, without facing the waiting media.

Queries to them regarding reported interrogation of some of the passengers by officials at the airport went unanswered.

Makeshift beds were arranged for the stranded passengers, who were given access to toilets and showers and provided meals and hot drinks in the hall of Vatry airport, a French official had said.

The flight, which was operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines and bound for Nicaragua, had landed at Vatry on Thursday for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when French police intervened. French authorities launched a judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip, with a unit specialising in organised crime investigating suspected human trafficking.

Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US. As many as 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally in the financial year 2023, signalling a 51.61 per cent jump from the previous year, according to data made available by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). At least 41,770 of those Indians attempted to enter the US via the Mexican land border, CBP data shows. Flights to Nicaragua or third countries where obtaining travel documents is easy have come to be known as ‘dunki’ flights. with agency inputs