Ground being prepared for Putin’s visit to India

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, during his recent visit to Moscow, conveyed that discussions are underway to finalise the dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

“NSA Doval, during his visit to Moscow, has said that the dates for President Putin’s visit to India are being worked out,” a source said. However, reports suggesting a late August visit have been dismissed as inaccurate.

Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and other senior figures, where topics included bilateral energy and defence cooperation and preparations for the annual India-Russia summit. The visit took place in the context of deepening energy ties between the two countries and increasing geopolitical scrutiny over India’s import of Russian crude oil.

Sources indicated that the S-400 air defence system was a major focus during the talks. India is awaiting the delivery of the remaining two regiments under a USD 5.43 billion deal signed in 2018. Three regiments of the Russian-made S-400 Triumf systems have already been delivered.

“The remaining two S-400 regiments are critical for our strategic capabilities. Their timely delivery was raised,” said a source aware of the discussions. The missile systems played a significant role during Operation Sindoor, according to officials.

Doval’s trip comes at a time when India is navigating complex global dynamics, particularly with the United States. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order increasing tariffs on Indian goods by an additional 25 per cent, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil in defiance of Western sanctions. This brings the total tariffs to 50 per cent.

India has consistently stated that its energy decisions are based on national priorities and market needs. Since sanctions were imposed on Russian oil following the Ukraine conflict, Moscow has become India’s leading energy supplier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin last met during Modi’s visits to Russia in 2024, both for the annual bilateral summit and the BRICS meeting in Kazan.