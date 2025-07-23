Grief, angst continues as toll in jet crash on school rises to 32 in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Grief and angst continued to grip Bangladesh on Wednesday, two days after a jet crashed on a school building as the death toll climbed to 32 with most victims being children. The F-7 BGI aircraft, a training fighter jet manufactured in China, experienced a “mechanical fault” moments after takeoff and crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday. Thousands of students on Tuesday protested in Dhaka demanding “accurate” information on casualties and compensation for the families of those killed in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash into the school.

On Wednesday, as scores of others with burn wounds continued fighting for lives at different hospitals in the capital, authorities of the Milestone School, on which the jet had crashed, formed their own committee to ascertain the accurate death toll and number of their wounded students and teachers. Doctors said a nine-year-old boy, identified only as Nafi, succumbed to his wounds overnight at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) raising the toll to 32 in the crash. “He survived for two days sustaining 95 per cent burns and breathed his last shortly after midnight,” NIBPS surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman told reporters. Several more people who received severe critical burn wounds are being treated at the hospital, he said.