Grap-III curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality likely to turn ‘severe’

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday invoked curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi’s air quality showed an upward trend, officials said.

According to the officials, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi rose from 343 at 4 pm on Thursday to 354 at 4 pm on Friday, indicating worsening pollution levels across the region.

A senior official said forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) suggest conditions are likely to deteriorate further in the coming days. “Forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days,” the official said.

“In view of the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure,” the official added.

GRAP Stage-III restrictions had earlier been revoked on January 2 after air quality improved, though preventive and control actions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II have continued across the NCR.

Under the GRAP framework, air quality is divided into four stages: ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300), ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400), ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450) and ‘severe plus’ (AQI above 450).

Unfavourable winter meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, often push Delhi-NCR’s air quality to hazardous levels.

The Commission also clarified that BS-IV diesel-operated light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will not be permitted to enter the national capital, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.