GRAP-2 curbs kick in as Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’ ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, following a significant deterioration in the city’s air quality. By Sunday evening, the air quality index (AQI) had crossed the 300-mark, entering the “very poor” category.

According to CAQM, the AQI in Delhi exhibited a sharp upward trend through the day, recorded at 296 at 4 pm and climbing to 302 by 7 pm. By 10 pm, the AQI worsened to 306, placing the national capital in the red zone of pollution severity. “Authorities are directed to implement all Stage II measures with immediate effect, in addition to the Stage I actions already in place since October 14,” the commission said.

The deterioration follows warnings from the Sub-Committee on GRAP, which reviewed pollution forecasts provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Both agencies predicted further worsening in the coming days, particularly after Diwali, with the air quality expected to plunge into the “severe” category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stage II of GRAP entails intensified measures to tackle rising pollution. Authorities have been directed to carry out daily mechanical or vacuum road sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, preferably before peak traffic hours. Construction and demolition sites face intensified inspections to enforce dust control measures. To promote cleaner mobility, public transport services are being augmented, including the deployment of additional CNG and electric buses, increased metro frequency, and differential fare rates to encourage off-peak travel.

A ban on coal and firewood use, restrictions on diesel generator sets except for essential services, and intensified municipal cleaning are also part of the Stage II actions. Traffic police have been tasked with easing congestion at key intersections, while resident welfare associations (RWAs) are required to provide electric heaters for staff, including guards, gardeners, and sanitation workers, to prevent the burning of biomass and solid waste during winters. Inter-state buses entering Delhi are restricted to those operating on CNG, electric vehicles, or BS-VI diesel, excluding tourist buses with all-India permits.

Out of 38 monitoring stations in the city, 24 reported “very poor” air quality by Sunday night. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 409, categorised as “severe”. Other areas also experienced alarming pollution levels: Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323). Locations including Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri registered AQIs above 318, while Punjabi Bagh recorded 313, Nehru Nagar 310, Ashok Vihar 305, and Bawana 304, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Vehicular emissions contributed 15.1 per cent to the city’s air pollution on Sunday, according to the Decision Support System (DSS). In response, the CAQM has instructed all implementing agencies to maintain strict vigilance, particularly on dust mitigation, and ensure compliance with timelines outlined under the comprehensive policy to curb pollution in NCR.

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers under controlled conditions. Use of green crackers was allowed between 6 am to 7 pm and 8 am to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and the festival day itself. Authorities issued 168 temporary licences for the retail sale of NEERI-approved green crackers at designated locations across the city. Out of 188 applications submitted, 168 were approved, while 10 were rejected. The highest number of licences was granted in Shahdara district (26), followed by East Delhi (25), North East Delhi (21), and North Delhi (18).

To enforce these rules, district authorities and Delhi Police formed patrolling teams headed by area sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

Weather conditions are expected to aggravate the situation, with calm winds and rising humidity hindering pollutant dispersion. On Sunday, Delhi’s maximum temperature reached 33.3°C, slightly above seasonal averages, while the minimum was 20.6°C. Relative humidity increased from 71 per cent in the morning to 91 per cent by evening, creating conditions conducive to smog accumulation. The IMD has predicted mist and light haze on Monday morning, with temperatures remaining steady.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such pollution can have severe health consequences. Doctors compare breathing Delhi’s polluted air to smoking roughly 10 cigarettes a day. High pollution levels can trigger or worsen respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Delhi experienced over 50 “severe” air quality days last year, and officials caution that without stringent adherence to preventive measures, a similar pattern could emerge this year. Authorities have urged residents to use public transport, avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution periods, and follow health advisories closely.

The GRAP system categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) from 301 to 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450. According to experts, a combination of unfavourable meteorological conditions, vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and local pollution sources drives hazardous air quality in Delhi-NCR during winters.