Govt writes to states to reserve 20% jobs for Agniveers

Hamirpur (HP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged all states to reserve 20 per cent of government jobs for Agniveers after they complete their four-year tenure in 2027, an official said on Wednesday.



The communication, addressed to chief ministers, was confirmed by Brigadier Madan Sheel Sharma (Retd), director of the Sainik Welfare Department. After receiving the letter, the Himachal Pradesh Sainik Welfare Department forwarded a report to the state government for consideration.

The proposal covers roles including forest guards, mining guards, police constables, firemen, mounted police personnel, jail wardens, Special Police Officers and positions in the State Disaster Response Force.

Haryana has already rolled out a 20 per cent quota for Agniveers in uniformed services and certain Group C posts. Uttarakhand has also announced similar reservations in police and other uniformed services, aligning with the Centre’s rehabilitation plan.