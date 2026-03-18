Govt withdraws Jan Vishwas amendment Bill from LS

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday withdrew a Bill from the Lok Sabha which seeks to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal withdrew The Jan Vishwas (Amendment Of Provisions) Bill, 2025, as reported by Select Committee after seeking permission of the House.

The Bill would be reintroduced after incorporating recommendations of the Lok Sabha select committee, officials said later. While a pending Bill can be withdrawn after seeking permission of the House, a law can be repealed by bringing a repealing Bill.