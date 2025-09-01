Govt will implement HC directives on Maratha stir; exploring legal options on quota: Fadnavis

Pune/Mumbai: The administration will implement the Bombay High Court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He also stated that the government is deliberating on finding legal options to resolve the standoff over the Maratha quota demand.

Fadnavis' assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps.

The government shall also ensure no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said.

"The government will implement the High Court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed.

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he said.

The court observed that some violations had taken place regarding the permissions granted to the protest in Mumbai, he said.

"I was travelling, so I do not know exactly what the court observed. I got to know that the court has observed that some violations have taken place regarding the permissions given to the protest in Mumbai. The court has expressed displeasure over whatever is happening on the roads of Mumbai," he said.

On resolving the protest, Fadnavis further said that discussions can't take place on the mic, and we should know whom to hold talks with.

Fadnavis said state cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had shown willingness to hold talks with a delegation but their demand is to hold discussions before a mic.

"We are not adamant. The government is studying their memorandums to see if a positive outcome can come out. If someone from their side comes forward for talks, the process to find a solution will be expedited," the CM asserted.

He also stated that legal options on the demands of protesters were discussed in a meeting chaired by him this morning with his deputies, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, on the situation arising out of the quota stir.

"We deliberated all the legal options and worked to find legal solutions, which will stand in court," he said.

Fadnavis also condemned the alleged harassment of female journalists by some protesters.

""Such incidents are not appropriate. Assaults on journalists and molestation of female journalists are condemnable and must be denounced. Journalists are reporting and taking the views of protesters to the masses," the CM said.

He said the state had witnessed more than 30 Maratha morchas, which were carried out with utmost discipline and restraint.

After those morchas, the efforts of the state government during my tenure and later under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were also visible, Fadnavis added.

On NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's criticism, Fadnavis said she should avoid politicizing the issue.

"I request Sule and others not to play politics on such social issues. She should ask herself why the issues concerning the Maratha community remained unresolved for years," he questioned.

When the Maha Vikas Aghadi, of which the NCP (SP) is a part, was in power for two-and-half years, not a single decision regarding the Maratha community was taken, Fadnavis countered.

Whatever decisions were taken regarding the Maratha community came either during his tenure or under the Eknath Shinde-led government, Fadnavis added.

On NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar's opinion that the issue should be resolved at the Central level, Fadnavis said the Supreme Court had already clarified that the matter fell under the state's purview.

Fadnavis rejected the charge that shops near Azad Maidan were asked to shut their shutters so that protesters wouldn't get food.

"Shops were shut because of the ruckus created by agitators on the streets. Shopkeepers have been asked to open their premises and assured of police presence," he added.

The CM said there have been just sporadic incidents concerning law and order.

"However, such incidents are not something to be proud of. They are not expected from protesters. If someone supports such behavior, one has to question where the culture of Maharashtra is heading," he said.

"We proudly recall the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and indulging in such acts raises the question whether his grand legacy is being insulted," the CM asserted.

The High Court has taken cognisance of the incidents, he added.

"The government is striving to find a solution through mutual understanding. But after the High Court's directions, the administration will have to take necessary action," the CM said.

Jarange has been on a hunger strike since August 29 at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai seeking Kunbi status for Marathas, which would allow them to avail quota benefits since the Kunbis are part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).