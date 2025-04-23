Govt vows ‘harshest consequences’ for perpetrators, Oppn parties say it ‘must not go unanswered’

New Delhi: A deadly terror attack that claimed 30 lives in the tourist hotspot of Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum. The assault, which also left several injured, has ignited demands for a robust response, with calls for accountability from the opposition and assurances of stern action from the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Saudi Arabia, expressed grief and resolve in a post on X, declaring, “They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable.” He also extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured, adding that “all possible assistance is being provided.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed the Prime Minister on the situation, immediately left for Srinagar to assess the security measures. “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam,” Shah posted on X, vowing “the harshest consequences” for those responsible.

The attack, which targeted civilians in a location popular with travellers from across India, drew statements from top constitutional authorities. President Droupadi Murmu called the incident “utterly appalling and unpardonable,” offering condolences to the victims’ families. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla echoed similar sentiments, denouncing the violence against innocents.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who returned to the Union Territory along with Shah, asserted, “Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. The entire nation is angry and the blood of our forces is boiling. The perpetrators will pay a very heavy price.”

The Congress party criticised the Centre, arguing that its narrative of normalcy in the Valley stands exposed. “These targeted attacks are a blot on humanity,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. National security is paramount. We urge the government to take corrective measures.”

Rahul Gandhi described the attack as “heartbreaking” and urged the Centre to “take accountability and concrete steps” to prevent similar incidents in the future. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh demanded an immediate all-party meeting and insisted the incident “must not go unanswered effectively.”

CPI(M) leader M A Baby questioned the government’s handling of the situation, asking how such an incident could occur if peace had truly returned to Kashmir.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the violence as “utterly reprehensible,” urging swift justice. BJP national president J P Nadda maintained that the Modi government “follows a Zero-Tolerance Policy against terrorism,” assuring support for affected families.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that teams had been dispatched to assist people from the state affected in the attack. “We are closely monitoring the developments. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” he said.

Other state leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Nayab Singh Saini, and Bhagwant Mann, also issued statements denouncing the assault and called for resolute action.

The timing of the attack, coinciding with a visit by US Vice President J D Vance and his family, added a layer of diplomatic sensitivity to the already tense situation.