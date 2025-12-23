Govt to release new series of retail inflation, GDP data from Feb next year, IIP from May

New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation announced Monday that it will introduce a revised series of key macroeconomic indicators early next year, beginning with updated retail inflation and national accounts data in February, followed by new industrial production figures in May. The move involves a shift in base years for the Consumer Price Index, Gross Domestic Product and Index of Industrial Production.

According to an official statement, a pre-release consultative workshop on the revisions is scheduled for Tuesday. The ministry said the session aims to present the proposed methodological and structural changes and gather feedback from stakeholders.

Under the revised schedule, a new CPI series with 2024 as the base year will be released on February 12, 2026. Updated National Accounts data, adopting financial year 2022-23 as the base year, will be issued on February 27, 2026. The refreshed IIP series, also using 2022-23 as the base year, is set for release on May 28, 2026.

Tuesday’s meeting follows an earlier workshop held on November 26 in Mumbai. Officials said the consultations are designed to help users understand the planned revisions and discuss their implications.

The ministry noted that the workshops have drawn a broad group of participants, including senior economists, specialists from financial and banking institutions, experts in core statistics, and representatives from both central and state governments. This mix, it added, is intended to support detailed technical discussions.

Suman K Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, will attend the workshop as chief guest. Also present will be Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg and N K Santoshi, Director General of Central Statistics.