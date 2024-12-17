Govt to introduce ‘ONOE’ Bill in LS today, may refer it to a joint panel

New Delhi: A constitutional amendment Bill aimed at holding Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, also known as the “One Nation, One Election” Bill, will be presented by Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Following its introduction, Meghwal is expected to request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a joint committee of Parliament for broader consultations.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution to facilitate concurrent elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. Meghwal is also set to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to align elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and Delhi with this proposed change. The joint committee will be constituted based on the proportional strength of various parties in Parliament. As the largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be assigned the committee’s chairmanship. The panel will have an initial tenure of 90 days, subject to possible extension.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a key figure in the discussions surrounding simultaneous elections, is expected to be present in the House when the Bill is introduced. The Union Cabinet recently approved the simultaneous elections plan, which had previously been suggested by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. Simultaneous polls were last held in India between 1951 and 1967.