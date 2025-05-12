Govt should explain why US mediation was allowed: Sharad Pawar, favours all-party meeting

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader and former Defence Minister Sharad Pawar on Monday sought the explanation of the Central government on the "mediation" by the US in the issues concerning India and Pakistan against the backdrop of a military confrontation.

Even as Congress and other parties are demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss various developments post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Pawar favoured convening an all-party meeting.

"This is the first time that an American authority has spoken publicly about our domestic issue, which is not good," Pawar told reporters, apparently referring to US President Donald Trump's "ceasefire" announcement amid the Indo-Pak military confrontation.

Pawar said the Shimla Treaty is an exclusive agreement between the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, which maintains that there will be no third-party intervention in issues concerning the two neighbours.

"It is an agreement between the PMS of the two countries. In this context, questions are being asked about the need for US mediation. The government should respond," he added.

He said the Shimla pact maintains that the two countries will decide amongst themselves. "How can we give space to a third country?"

Pawar stressed that he was not against convening a special session of Parliament to discuss post-Pahalgam developments.

"I am not against a special session. But this (military issues) is a sensitive matter, and not all things can be disclosed. Some things need to be kept confidential. I feel (convening) an all-party meeting is better," the former defence minister added.

''Let's see what the prime minister says,'' Pawar said when asked about PM Narendra Modi's scheduled address to the nation at around 8 PM tonight, his first since the start of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan's attempt to target several Indian military bases were repelled by armed forces by launching a fierce counter-attack on several military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

When both countries teetered on the brink of a full-blown conflict, Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire, claiming that it was a result of the US-mediated talks.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.