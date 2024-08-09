Govt sets up panel to protect minorities amid Bangladesh violence

New Delhi: In response to the escalating situation in Bangladesh, the Indian government has established a high-level panel led by a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official to monitor developments along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed this initiative, highlighting the need for enhanced vigilance and cross-border coordination.

The committee's primary role will be to engage with Bangladeshi authorities, ensuring the safety of Indian nationals and safeguarding the interests of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. "In view of the current events unfolding in Bangladesh, the Modi administration has constituted a specialized committee to keep a close watch on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). This team will maintain communication channels with their Bangladeshi counterparts to protect Indian citizens, Hindus, and other minorities. The committee will be chaired by the Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF's Eastern Command," Shah stated in a social media post.

The panel includes four additional members: the BSF Inspector General (IG) for the South Bengal frontier, the IG for the Tripura frontier, a representative responsible for planning and development from the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and the LPAI's secretary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations to Muhammad Yunus, who took the oath as head of Bangladesh's interim government. Modi expressed optimism for a swift restoration of peace and stability in Bangladesh, while stressing the importance of ensuring the protection of Hindus and other minority communities during this transitional period.

Bangladesh has been experiencing significant turmoil, with recent protests leading to the deaths of over 500 individuals, including police officers. The unrest began with student-led demonstrations against the reservation system, which intensified after the country’s Supreme Court largely dismantled the quota system last month.

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her subsequent departure to India, reports of violence targeting Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh have surfaced. In light of these developments, the newly formed Indian committee will be crucial in monitoring the border and ensuring the security of those affected by the unrest.