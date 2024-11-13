Govt sanctions 1st all-women reserve battalion for CISF

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the establishment of the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) first all-women battalion, marking a significant step toward increasing women’s representation in India’s security forces. The new unit will consist of 1,025 personnel, specially trained to handle critical security roles across sectors, including VIP protection, airport security, and metro rail duties. This move underscores the government’s commitment to gender diversity in national security.

Following the MHA’s approval, CISF Headquarters has commenced preparations for recruitment, specialised training, and the selection of a headquarters location for the battalion. This newly created unit is expected to serve as a model of elite security personnel, trained for multifaceted roles in some of India’s most sensitive and high-profile operational zones.

According to an MHA release dated November 11, the approval outlines that the expenditure for creating these posts will be managed within the budgetary allocations for the current financial year (2024-25) and subsequent years.

The order also clarifies that “necessary funds will be provided in due course separately by the Force HQ (Account Branch).”

The establishment of this all-women unit falls within the CISF’s overall sanctioned personnel ceiling, which currently stands at 200,000.

CISF officials stated that the training program for the new all-women battalion is being meticulously designed to equip personnel with the skills and resilience needed to excel in varied roles.

While CISF women officers and personnel already serve in key security positions, this dedicated battalion will undergo comprehensive training for leadership roles, enhancing the force’s ability to respond effectively to security needs in high-stakes environments.

The training program will focus on VIP protection, airport security management, and specialised tasks within the Delhi Metro Rail network.

Officers will be prepared to operate in command roles, capable of handling complex scenarios with precision and leadership.

The introduction of this elite battalion aligns with CISF’s ongoing commitment to developing a skilled, versatile workforce that meets the evolving demands of modern security.

The establishment of an all-women battalion represents a milestone in CISF’s effort to increase women’s participation within the force, supporting broader national efforts toward gender inclusivity in defence and security.

The MHA’s approval signifies a clear acknowledgment of the critical role women play in ensuring security across high-profile sites and operations.

This new battalion is expected to enhance the visibility of women in command positions, serving as role models for aspiring female officers and potentially encouraging more women to pursue careers in security and defence.

The MHA has allocated funding for this initiative within the sanctioned budget for the fiscal year, with additional funds to be provided in coming years as the battalion is established and expanded. Operational planning for the battalion’s headquarters is currently underway, with CISF preparing the necessary infrastructure to support the unit’s unique requirements.

By investing in an all-women CISF battalion, the MHA aims to reinforce national security while promoting gender equality in a traditionally male-dominated field.

As CISF takes the lead in training and deploying this pioneering unit, it not only strengthens its security capabilities but also sets a progressive standard for inclusive, adaptable security forces prepared to address the complex security landscape of modern India.