Govt running away from special session: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday accused the government of "running away" from holding a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor that opposition parties have been demanding. His remarks came as the government announced that the Monsoon Session of Parliament would be held from July 21 to August 12. "All important matters" can be discussed in the session, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, adding that every session was a "special session".

In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP O'Brien said, "Parliamentophobia (noun) - My word for the acute condition of a (Modi) government who have a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Running away from a special session," he said. Speaking to reporters later, he said the government's announcement came a day after opposition parties wrote a joint letter demanding a special session of Parliament. "TMC has studied the past announcements, and usually, the session is announced around 19 days ahead of the date of commencement. This time, they announced it 47 days ahead. So scared!" O'Brien said, referring to the Monsoon Session announcement. "If they can announce the Monsoon Session, why not a special session in June," he said.

INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday rallied together to push for a special session to discuss all developments related to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to the attack. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. India and Pakistan were locked in a four-day military conflict in May, with the Indian armed forces destroying terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and bombing their airbases. Lawmakers from 16 opposition parties wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, seeking a special session on the matter, saying there were "serious questions facing the nation". Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, J&K National Conference, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), JMM, Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI(ML) Liberation signed the joint letter, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to send a separate letter raising the same demand. While NCP (SP) is not among the signatories, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said he will talk to party leaders on the issue.