Govt restarts visa service for Afghan nationals

New Delhi: India has reopened its visa application services for Afghan nationals seeking to visit the country for purposes including business, education, and medical treatment. The decision comes nearly three years after India suspended consular operations in Kabul following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

According to a notice published on the official Indian visa portal, eligible Afghan nationals can now apply for six categories of visas — business, student, medical, medical attendant, entry, and UN diplomat — through an online platform. “All applicants must upload their Afghan National Identity Card (Tazkira) and other supporting documents depending on the visa type,” the notice stated.

For those applying for a business visa, the purpose of the visit must be clearly indicated, such as starting an industrial venture or participating in commercial sports events under contract. Student visas are being offered to those who have received Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships or are seeking admission to government-run educational institutions.

Medical and medical attendant visas will be issued to patients and their accompanying caregivers respectively. The ‘entry visa’ is designated for Afghan nationals attending cultural programs in India sponsored by reputed institutions, as well as for certain family circumstances involving Indian citizens or OCI cardholders.

“Biometric details will be captured upon arrival in India,” the government notice added, and travellers are required to carry an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) with ‘GRANTED’ status prior to boarding.

For travel, applicants must use the same passport submitted during the visa application process. In cases where a new passport has been issued, the individual must also present the old passport associated with the ETA.

The visa process mandates that all documents, including business invitations or academic admission letters, be submitted in English. “Non-English documents will result in the application being rejected,” the portal warned.

Afghan citizens working under the United Nations diplomatic missions are also eligible under a dedicated UN diplomat visa category.

Although India has not officially recognised the Taliban-led administration, its engagement with Afghanistan has increased gradually. A technical team was deployed at the Indian embassy in Kabul in June 2022. Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Foreign Minister appointed by the Taliban.

During that exchange, Jaishankar noted Muttaqi’s remarks condemning the attack in Pahalgam, calling it a “positive gesture” in bilateral communications.