Govt Refuses Clarification: Cong Stages Walkout From RS

New Delhi: MPs of the Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after they were denied permission to seek clarifications on Defence minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.



Members of the CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and the JMM joined the Congress members in staging a walkout from the House.

Congress members said there was no point in sitting inside the House if they are not given clarifications.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said since the matter was sensitive in nature, no clarifications would be allowed. He also cited several instances in the past when no clarifications were allowed in the House on sensitive issues.

Opposition members who had stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session on Tuesday over the troops' clash raised slogans demanding a discussion on it and wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both Houses of Parliament.

Opposition members were not satisfied with Singh's statement and continued to raise the issue for some time before the Congress led them to stage a walkout.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday following opposition protests. After obituary references were made to those who laid down their lives while foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi (both Congress), T R Baalu (DMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) raised the issue of the border clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chairman said the House will appreciate the valour and bravery of the Indian armed forces and their commitment to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

"Defence Minister made a detailed statement. Our armed forces are guarding our borders with full vigour and alertness. The entire House has faith and trust in their valour and bravery. Our soldiers are always ready to give the highest sacrifice for guarding our borders and territorial integrity. This is a sensitive matter.

"As the Defence Minister informed the government is treating the situation with seriousness and is taking all necessary steps, I am sure that the entire House is unanimous on this sensitive issue. The House also wants to give a message in one voice that the country and all parties are united when it comes to challenges on security," Harivansh told the House after the minister's statement.

He cited four instances when discussions did not take place on such sensitive matters.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The Defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation."

He, however, said his party stood united with the armed forces.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the Deputy Chairman cited various precedents, but asked how one can forget the 1962 Parliament session when the India-China conflict was debated in the House.

"This government lives in brazen denial of the Indo-China conflict," Jha charged.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the MPs are being denied their parliamentary privileges.