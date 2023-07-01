Govt raises interest rates on select small saving schemes

New Delhi: The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3 per cent for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system.

The highest increase of 0.3 per cent was for the five-year recurring deposit (RD). During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5 per cent against the existing 6.2 per cent, as per the finance ministry notification.mpost