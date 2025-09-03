Govt panel rejects bid to add 9 conditions under Disability Act

New Delhi: A high-level inter-ministerial panel has declined proposals to add nine new medical conditions, including asthma, epilepsy and single-sided deafness, to the list of specified disabilities covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

The decision came during a meeting held on August 20, chaired by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD). The committee reviewed submissions from multiple stakeholders but concluded that none of the conditions warranted inclusion.

The nine conditions under consideration were palmoplantar keratoderma, single-sided deafness, epilepsy, Factor-XIII deficiency, ichthyosis, asthma, laryngectomy, vital organ failure, and ostomy.

On palmoplantar keratoderma, members observed that most cases involve minor mobility issues. Severe instances, they said, could already be covered under the existing category of locomotor disability.

In the case of single-sided deafness, the panel noted that hearing impairment in one ear does not cross 16.66 per cent on the standard formula, which measures loss using both ears. “While such patients lose directional hearing, their overall hearing capacity is not significantly compromised to qualify as a benchmark disability,” the minutes stated.

For epilepsy, officials pointed out that although it is not separately mentioned in the Act, Chronic Drug Refractory Epilepsy has been recognised under “chronic neurological conditions” in the latest disability-assessment guidelines issued in March 2024. Regarding Factor-XIII deficiency, a rare blood disorder, experts concluded that it seldom leads to substantial physical limitations. Where impairment exists, the panel said, it can be accommodated under locomotor or other categories.

On ichthyosis, a skin condition, members held that it generally imposes manageable restrictions. Severe cases with functional impact may again be included under locomotor disability. For asthma, the committee stated that while it is a chronic ailment, it remains treatable and does not create lasting disability.

In the case of laryngectomy, officials clarified that it is already covered under “speech and language disability” as defined in the March 2024 guidelines.

The panel said vital organ failure requires medical treatment, transplantation or palliative care and should be addressed through healthcare and social-security measures rather than disability law. On ostomy, which involves surgical diversion of body waste, the committee noted it is considered a medical outcome, sometimes reversible, and therefore not suitable for recognition as a permanent disability. Summing up, the committee recommended “not to include any of the above medical conditions as ‘Specified Disability’ in the Schedule to the RPwD Act, 2016.”

The meeting was attended by representatives from the ministries of health, education, and women and child development, alongside experts from AIIMS, ICMR, NMC, and DGHS. Under the RPwD Act, specified disabilities grant individuals legal recognition, enabling access to reservations in education and jobs, government welfare schemes, assistive devices, and protection against discrimination.