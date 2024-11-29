Govt: Over 9 lakh cases pending in lower courts

New Delhi: The number of cases pending in district and subordinate courts went up by more than nine lakh in the past 11 months, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said while more than 4.44 crore cases were pending in various lower courts as on January 1, the number went up to over 4.53 crore — an increase of 9.22 lakh — as on November 15.

In another reply, the law minister told the Upper House that the subordinate and district judiciary was facing a shortage of 5,245 judicial officers.

According to data shared by the government, citing figures on the National Judicial Data Grid, of the 4.53 crore cases pending as on November 15, the number of civil cases stood at 1.10 crore.

The number of criminal cases pending stood at 3.43 crore.