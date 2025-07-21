Govt opens door to Op Sindoor debate

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday indicated the government’s willingness to hold discussions on key issues, including Operation Sindoor, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament which begins today.

Assuring that the Centre is committed to running Parliament session smoothly, he said the government will not shy away from any topic.

Rijiju said, “We are open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament,’’ he said adding there should be government-opposition coordination in running Parliament smoothly. He was talking to reporters after the customary all party meeting chaired by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda.

When asked about the Opposition’s plan to raise US President Trump’s ceasefire claims, Rijiju said the government will address all questions inside Parliament, not outside. “We will respond appropriately during the Parliament,” he said. The session will have a total of 21 sittings spreading over a period of 32 days.

Rijiju also stressed the importance of constructive debate, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always present in Parliament whenever important matters arise. The Opposition INDIA bloc has been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond on the US President’s ‘ceasefire’ claims and the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The minister said the government is prepared to table 17 bills during the monsoon session and will respond to all queries during debates. “We are ready for discussions with an open heart. We value rules and parliamentary traditions,” Rijiju said.

The all-party meeting saw participation of 54 leaders from different parties and independent members. Describing the meeting as constructive, the minister said that parties from all sides, NDA, UPA (INDIA bloc), and independents, shared their views and demanded debates on various issues.

The Centre has taken note of these points and urged both the ruling party and the Opposition to work together. “We may belong to different ideologies, but ensuring that Parliament runs properly is everyone’s responsibility - Opposition’s as well as Government’s,” ” Rijiju said. Rijiju also said that the government has noted the demand for allocation of more time to parties with fewer MPs to speak in Parliament. “We will try and provide adequate time to all, including smaller parties,” he said.

Sources said even the BJP’s allies want that there should be a discussion on Operation Sindoor to highlight the achievements of the government after delegations visited different nations.

After the meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi told reporters that his party sought PM Modi’s statement on Trump’s claims, “lapses” which led to the Pahalgam attack and Special Intensive Revision of poll rolls in Bihar.

He said it was incumbent and moral responsibility of PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by his party. “We hope that the PM will fulfil his moral duty,” he said.

Gogoi said questions have been raised on SIR and EC, and not giving answers will put a shadow of doubt on the fairness of the poll process and future elections. Gogoi also sought a discussion on the Manipur situation, “where violence has not ended even after 2.5 years. The PM has visited several small countries but is avoiding going to the small state of Manipur”, he said.

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said he raised the alleged “poll scam” of SIR in Bihar. He also raised Trump’s claim that he brokered a ‘ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said the INDIA bloc was only for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and the AAP has been contesting assembly polls on its own ever since. AAP had stayed away from the online meeting of the opposition bloc on Saturday.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said his party believes that every citizen must have voting rights and has launched a campaign to raise awareness. “We have reports that people do not have any issue with this (Bihar SIR). If there is any issue, we will meet the Election Commission...,” he said. Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav said that Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor’s admission of intelligence failure in Pahalgam is a “serious issue”. He said India has never allowed third-party mediation on Pakistan and claims by Trump need to be clarified by the government. Yadav said that democracy “is in danger” in Bihar by the manner in which SIR is being carried out, as the EC or government don’t have the right to deny voting rights to anyone.

Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar demanded that the prime minister respond in Parliament on the issues of Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Bihar’s SIR. CPI(M)’s John Brittas said PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Trump’s claims on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. National Conference MP Altaaf Hussain said he raised issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. Gogoi, Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari of Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK’s T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, AIADMK’s M Thambidurai, SAD’s Harsimrat Badal, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were among those who attended the meeting.

With Agency Reports