Govt okays 22 proposals under ECMS; planned investment at Rs 41,863 crore

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has cleared 22 fresh proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, marking a major expansion of India’s component manufacturing push with a projected investment of Rs 41,863 crore and estimated production of Rs 2,58,152 crore.

The approvals, announced on Friday, are expected to generate 33,791 direct jobs and follow an earlier clearance of 24 applications involving investments of Rs 12,704 crore. Taken together, the tranches signal a faster rollout of the government’s plan to deepen domestic electronics supply chains and reduce reliance on imports for critical inputs.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed over approval letters to the selected companies. A background note circulated by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the third tranche covers 11 target products with applications across mobile phones, telecom, consumer electronics, strategic electronics, automotive systems and IT hardware. Of these, five are core components such as printed circuit boards, capacitors, connectors, enclosures and lithium-ion cells. Three relate to sub-assemblies including camera modules, display modules and optical transceivers, while another three are upstream supply chain materials, aluminium extrusion, anode material and copper-clad laminates.

Major beneficiaries include Dixon, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Foxconn’s Yuzhan Technology India Pvt Ltd and Hindalco Industries. The scheme has also cleared PCB manufacturing projects by companies such as India Circuits, AT&S India, BPL Ltd and Shogini Technoarts, including facilities for high-density interconnect boards used in advanced electronics. Capacitor units by Deki Electronics and TDK India, high-speed connector manufacturing by Amphenol High Speed Technology India and enclosure projects by Yuzhan Technology, Motherson Electronic Components and Tata Electronics have also received approvals.

In the lithium-ion cell segment, ATL Battery Technology India has been approved for digital and industrial applications. Sub-assembly clearances include optical transceivers by Dixon Electroconnect, camera modules by Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics India and display modules by Samsung Display Noida. Upstream projects by NPSPL Advanced Materials, Wipro Global Engineering and Electronic Materials and Hindalco aim to localise inputs that are currently imported.

The approved units will be located across eight states, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The ministry said the spread reflects the focus on geographically balanced industrial growth while building high-value electronics manufacturing capabilities within the country.