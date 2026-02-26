Govt mandates sale of E20 petrol with RON 95 nationwide from April 1

New Delhi: Petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol and carrying a minimum Research Octane Number of 95 will be sold across India from April 1, 2026, following a directive issued by the central government.



In a February 17 notification, the oil ministry said, “The central government hereby directs that oil companies shall sell ethanol-blended motor spirit (petrol) with percentage of ethanol up to 20 per cent as per the Bureau of Indian Standards specifications and having minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, in states and the Union Territories.” The government added that limited exemptions may be allowed in special situations or for specific regions.

Ethanol is derived from sugarcane, maize and other grains. Being renewable and domestically produced, it burns cleaner than pure petrol. The blending programme is intended to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and raise demand for agricultural output, offering additional income opportunities for farmers.

According to industry officials, most vehicles manufactured in India between 2023 and 2025 are designed to operate on E20 fuel and are unlikely to face major problems. Older vehicles may experience a mileage drop of around 3 to 7 per cent, and some rubber or plastic components could wear faster.

The requirement for RON 95 is aimed at preventing engine damage. RON measures a fuel’s resistance to knocking, a condition caused by uneven combustion that can lead to a pinging sound, power loss and long-term harm to engines. Higher RON fuels remain more stable under compression. Ethanol has a naturally high octane rating of about 108 RON, and blending 20 per cent ethanol improves knock resistance.

India achieved 10 per cent ethanol blending in June 2022, five months ahead of schedule, which led the government to advance the 20 per cent target to 2025-26 from 2030. The oil ministry said petrol substitution has saved more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014-15.