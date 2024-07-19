Govt lists 6 new Bills for Parl’s Monsoon Session, LS Speaker constitutes BAC

New Delhi: During the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament starting next week, six new Bills will be introduced, one of which seeks to amend the disaster management law. Among these, alongside the Finance Bill, is the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, designed to replace the outdated Aircraft Act of 1934, aimed at facilitating easier operations within the civil aviation sector.

The Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday evening unveiled the list of proposed Bills. Scheduled from July 22 to August 12, the session will feature the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

In addition to the aforementioned Bills, other legislative measures slated for introduction and passage include the Boilers Bill, intended to update a pre-independence era law, as well as the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that decides the parliamentary agenda.

The committee chaired by the Speaker has Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), P P Chaudhary (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP), Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U), Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress), Anurag Thakur (BJP) and Lalji Verma (SP) as members.