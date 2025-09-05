Govt, Kuki groups reach agreement to maintain peace; NH-02 opens for free movement

New Delhi: Two influential Kuki-Zo organisations signed a renewed Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government on Thursday, an accord that is expected to strengthen peace efforts in Manipur which has been struggling with ethnic unrest for more than a year. The pact, concluded with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF), followed several rounds of negotiations in New Delhi between representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Manipur government, and the two groups. The agreement, to be in force for one year from the date of signing, includes revised ground rules under which the groups have agreed to uphold Manipur’s territorial integrity, relocate designated camps from conflict-prone areas, and pursue a negotiated solution to achieve long-term stability.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its statement described the signing as the outcome of sustained dialogue. It noted that the KNO and UPF had consented to shift seven designated camps away from sensitive locations and move their weapons to nearby camps of the Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force. The groups also agreed to reduce the number of such camps and submit to strict verification of cadres to ensure no foreign nationals remain in their ranks. A joint monitoring body will supervise adherence to the pact and violations will attract firm action, including the possibility of reviewing the agreement itself.

Officials stressed that both the KNO and UPF, which together comprise 23 constituent organisations, have pledged to renounce violence in all forms.

They committed to abide by the Constitution of India, respect the law of the land, and refrain from maintaining ties with other armed groups either within or outside the country. They also assured that their cadres will not undertake ambushes, kidnappings, extortion, or any other offensive activities against security forces, rival organisations, or civilians. In return, security forces will not initiate operations against these groups so long as the terms are followed.

In a parallel development, the Kuki-Zo Council announced that it would reopen National Highway-02, which had been blocked amid heightened tensions. The highway is a crucial lifeline for transportation of essential supplies and the movement of people across Manipur. The council confirmed its cooperation with security forces to ensure that free passage along the road is maintained. Officials said this decision would bring immediate relief to residents who have been struggling with shortages caused by restrictions on the highway.

The revised SoO pact and the reopening of the highway come at a politically significant moment, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Manipur next week. This will be his first trip to the state since ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, following a tribal solidarity march opposing the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meiteis. The violence that erupted after the march has claimed around 260 lives, including members of both communities as well as security personnel, and displaced thousands of families. Although the intensity of the conflict has diminished in recent months, tensions remain high and communities continue to demand safeguards for their respective interests. One of the longstanding demands of Meitei groups has been the relocation of Kuki camps, alleging that militants from these bases had launched attacks on residents in the valley. Similarly, calls for reopening the highway have been growing louder, with protesters pointing to the hardships faced by ordinary citizens because of the disruption of trade and transport. By addressing both concerns, the revised agreement has the potential to reduce immediate flashpoints of confrontation.

The Suspension of Operations agreement was first introduced in 2008 and was periodically renewed. However, it had not been extended since February this year as the state continued to reel from ethnic strife. The revival of the agreement under new terms signals an attempt by both the government and the Kuki groups to rebuild trust and move towards a political dialogue. Officials confirmed that further tripartite talks will be held with the KNO and UPF to work out a comprehensive settlement within the framework of the Constitution and within a set timeline.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, after the resignation of then chief minister N Biren Singh. The assembly remains in suspended animation, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla overseeing administration and initiating measures to restore normalcy, including appeals for the return of arms looted from security forces during the violence. The signing of the new SoO agreement and the decision by the Kuki-Zo Council to reopen the highway are seen as steps that could help stabilise the fragile peace.