Govt in LS: 453 died while cleaning sewers since 2014

New Delhi: As many as 453 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2014, even as India reports significant progress in eradicating manual scavenging.



In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reported that 732 out of India’s 766 districts have declared themselves free from manual scavenging. The progress falls under the framework of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which aims to ensure the safety and dignity of sanitation workers.

To support the eradication of manual scavenging, the goverwnment has approved Rs 371 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban 2.0). These funds are earmarked for smaller towns to acquire advanced machinery and improve their mechanisation levels, with the goal of reducing reliance on manual labour for sanitation tasks and ensuring safer working conditions.

Athawale reported that states have made significant improvements in their mechanisation capabilities. They now have access to more

than 5,000 standard septic tank vehicles, 1,100 Hydrovac machines, and 1,000 desilting machines. Additionally, advisories have been issued to provide safety gear to workers, establish helpline facilities for emergency desludging, and conduct Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness.