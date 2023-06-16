Govt hurting most marginalised sections: Congress

Mpost bureau

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the discontinuing of the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking out his “frustration” from the Karnataka polls loss on the people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that by this move the government is hurting the most marginalised sections of society.

Party general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala also alleged that the “anti-poor” BJP and inimical stance of Modi stand exposed as the government denied the sale of rice by “puppet FCI” to the Congress government in Karnataka.

The Congress’ attack came after the Centre discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool, a move that will hit some states, including Karnataka, offering free grains to the poor.

The decision has already been conveyed to the Karnataka government, which had sought 13,819 tonne of rice for its own scheme under the OMSS without e-auction for July at the rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal.

In a tweet, Ramesh said: “Is this what BJP President Nadda ji meant when he proclaimed Karnataka would not get Modi ji’s ‘ashirwaad’ if it didn’t vote for BJP.”

“By forcing FCI to discontinue the sale of wheat and rice to states through its Open Market Sale Scheme, the Modi government is hurting the most marginalised sections of society,” he said.

“How petty must the PM be to take out his frustrations from his Karnataka loss on the people. But as CM Siddaramaiah says, every effort will be made to ensure Anna Bhagya guarantee is implemented and 10 kg free foodgrains are provided to poor families,” Ramesh said.

Surjewala, in a tweet, said: “The question is - Can the PM and the BJP be so blinded by their defeat that they deny food grain to the poor? Kannadigas demand answers.”

He said: “Let it be remembered that despite road blocks put by the BJP, the Congress will implement the ‘Anna Bhagya’ but Kannadigas will not pardon state BJP leadership or Modi Government for its enmity towards the SCs, STs, OBCs and the poor.”

He also added that the Congress guarantee of ‘Anna Bhagya’ is to supply of free rice of 10 kg per person to every BPL family of Karnataka and 1.28 crore families or nearly 4.42 crore people would be its beneficiaries.

Surjewala said the Congress government is ready to pay the FCI Rs 11,000 crore for supply of rice but the Centre has directed the FCI to not sell rice to Karnataka.

Claiming that the FCI has stocks of rice that it wants to sell in ‘open market’ to big traders but not to Karnataka government, he said: “This establishes the enmity of BJP and the Modi government towards SC’s, ST’s, OBC’s and poor, who voted out the corrupt BJP.”

“Isn’t the only reason — to stop the Congress Government in Karnataka from supplying free rice to BPL families, the SCs, STs, OBCs and poor?

“Isn’t it too much of a coincidence that Congress Government asked the FCI to sell it rice for the poor on payment and the very next day, the Modi Government directed that FCI should not sell rice to states but only to traders in the ‘Open Market’,” he said.

Surjewala also asked which is the cartel of big traders who is being sought to be helped by Modi government and the BJP by denying rice to the poor.

“Why are the Union ministers and MPs of Karnataka ‘mum’ on this brazen discrimination and denial of rice to SCs, STs, OBCs and poor? Do they have right to continue even for a single day as ministers and MPs? Why should they not immediately resign for betraying 6.5 crore Kannadigas?

“Why has the state BJP ‘taped its mouth’ over such blatant denial of free rice to SCs, STs, OBCs and poor? Does their silence mean that they are the ones who nudged and pleaded with the Modi government to issue the anti-poor order for denial of sale of rice by FCI to Karnataka,” he asked.

He also questioned why BJP’s “B Team” JD(S) is silent on this “anti-poor” and “anti-Karnataka” policy decision of the government.

According to a recent order issued by the Food Corporation of India (FCI): “The sale of wheat and rice under the OMSS (domestic) for state governments is discontinued.”

However, the sale of rice under the OMSS will be continued for northeastern states, hill states and states facing law and order situations, and natural calamities at an existing rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal, it said.

FCI may liquidate rice under the OMSS to private parties from the central pool stock as per the requirement in order to moderate the market prices, it added.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of conspiring to “fail” the Congress administration’s poll guarantee, by ensuring that the state doesn’t get the required amount of rice to implement its ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which would provide additional rice for the poor.

Alleging that the Central government was playing politics on the issue, he called it “anti-poor” for trying to “scuttle” the scheme which would benefit the needy.

The Chief Minister also said his government was making all efforts to get rice from other sources and producing states, aimed at supplying it to the needy on time, as promised.

As part of implementing Congress’ five poll guarantees, the Siddaramaiah government earlier this month decided to roll out ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, providing a total 10 kg of food grains/rice to every member of a BPL household and Antyodaya card holders every month, from July 1.

Five kg of rice is already being given to every member of a BPL household, it is now being enhanced by another five kg by the new government.