Govt gives nod to two new Indian airlines: Al Hind Air, FlyExpress

New Delhi: Two new airlines, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, have moved closer to launching operations after receiving no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry, adding to expectations of greater competition in India’s fast-expanding aviation sector.

A third carrier, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which has already secured its NOC, is expected to begin flying in 2026. Al Hind Air is being promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the approvals reflected the government’s push to widen participation in one of the world’s fastest-growing domestic aviation markets. “Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies, Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress,” Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday. He added that while Shankh Air had earlier received its clearance, the other two carriers were granted NOCs this week.

India currently has nine operational scheduled domestic airlines, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Regional carrier Fly Big suspended its scheduled services in October. The market is dominated by IndiGo and the Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, which together account for more than 90 per cent of the domestic market share. IndiGo alone holds over 65 per cent. Concerns over a possible duopoly resurfaced this month following widespread operational disruptions at IndiGo, drawing attention to the limited number of large players in the sector.

Naidu said the ministry has been encouraging new entrants as well as smaller airlines. He noted that schemes such as UDAN have helped regional carriers, including Star Air, India One Air and Fly91, strengthen connectivity to smaller cities, with further room for expansion. Besides IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and state-owned Alliance Air, other scheduled airlines include Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, Fly91 and IndiaOne Air. India’s aviation sector has also seen repeated exits in recent years. Airlines such as Go First and Jet Airways ceased operations amid mounting debt, underlining the challenges new carriers will face even as opportunities grow.