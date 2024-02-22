Govt extends women’s safety scheme, raises sugarcane FRP

New Delhi: During Wednesday’s Union Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of substantial decisions were reached spanning diverse sectors, including women’s safety, agricultural support, and infrastructure development.



Safety of Women Scheme Extended:

The government decided to continue the umbrella scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ with a total cost of Rs. 1,179.72 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Out of the total project outlay of Rs 1,179.72 crore, a total of Rs 885.49 crore will be provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs from its own budget and Rs 294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund.

This initiative aims to strengthen deterrence against offences, enhance justice delivery, and provide institutional support to victims. Projects under this scheme include Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0; Upgradation of Central Forensic Sciences laboratories, including setting up of National Forensic Data Centre; Strengthening of DNA Analysis, Cyber Forensic capacities in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs).

The projects also include Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children; Capacity building and training of investigators and prosecutors in handling sexual assault cases against women and children; and Women Help Desk & Anti-human Trafficking Units.

Hike in Sugarcane FRP:

The government announced hiking the sugarcane Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) by Rs. 25 to Rs. 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October. This decision, taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, underscores the government’s commitment to supporting farmers’ prosperity.

The decision benefits sugarcane farmers across major producing states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. This move aims to ensure fair compensation for their produce and contribute to the overall well-being of the agricultural sector.

Continuation of Flood Management Programme:

Recognizing the increasing frequency and intensity of floods, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) for the period 2021-2026. This program, with a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore, aims to mitigate flood risks and address critical aspects of flood control and anti-erosion measures.

The FMBAP comprises two key components: the Flood Management Programme (FMP) and the River Management and Border Areas (RMBA). The FMP provides central assistance to states for critical flood control works, while the RMBA focuses on common border rivers with neighboring countries. This comprehensive approach ensures coordinated efforts at various levels to manage flood risks effectively.

Liberalization of FDI Norms in Space Sector: The government eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms in the space sector by allowing 100 per cent overseas investment in making components for satellites.

Now, the satellite sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector, according to an official statement.

Presently, FDI in the space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of satellite establishment and operations through government route only.

By changing the current policy, the government has allowed up to 74 per cent FDI under automatic route in satellites-manufacturing and operation, satellite data products, and ground and user segments. Beyond this limit, government approval will be required in these areas for FDI, it said.

Up to 49 per cent FDI is allowed through the automatic route for launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft.

Beyond 49 per cent, FDI in these activities would require government approval, it added.

Further, up to 100 per cent overseas investments are permitted under the automatic route for manufacturing of components and systems/sub-systems for satellites, ground and user segments.

This move aims to attract overseas players and private companies into the segment, generate employment, enable technology absorption, and integrate Indian companies into global value chains. The decision seeks to liberalize the FDI policy provisions in the space sector, encouraging Make In India initiatives.

Modifications to National Livestock Mission:

Additionally, modifications to the National Livestock Mission were approved, incorporating activities such as entrepreneurship for equine and camel sectors, establishment of fodder seed processing infrastructure, and simplification of the Livestock Insurance program. The Centre will provide Rs 10 crore for the establishment of semen station and nucleus breeding farm for horse, donkey, and camel under the modified National Livestock Mission.

Under the modified NLM, establishment of entrepreneurship for horse, donkey, mule, and camel with 50 per cent capital subsidy up to Rs 50 lakh will be provided to the individuals, farmer producer organisations, self-help groups, and Section 8 companies. Also, the state government will be assisted for breed conservation of horses, donkeys, and camels.