Govt eases duty norms, orders probe as IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights

New Delhi/Mumbai: IndiGo’s nationwide flight disruptions deepened on Friday, triggering widespread chaos at major airports as more than 1,000 flights were cancelled, prompting the aviation regulator to step in with temporary relaxations to flight duty norms and launch a detailed probe into the carrier’s operational lapses. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) moved to ease certain requirements under the Flight Duty Time Limitations rules to immediately expand crew availability while also announcing a four-member inquiry panel, as stranded passengers grappled with day-long delays, rising airfares and confusion over baggage amid the fourth straight day of turmoil.

India’s largest airline, which normally operates around 2,300 flights a day and accounts for nearly two-thirds of domestic traffic, has been unable to maintain schedules after failing to prepare adequately for revised flight duty norms that mandate longer rest periods for pilots and fewer night landings. The airline had been required to implement the second phase of the Civil Aviation Requirements on November 1, but the regulator noted persistent gaps in crew forecasting, training timelines and roster adjustments despite repeated advance directions.

With cancellations mounting and passengers venting frustration online and at terminals, the DGCA granted IndiGo temporary exemptions on night landings and the definition of night time while allowing leaves to substitute weekly rest periods. Officials said these relaxations apply only to the A320 family of aircraft, which forms the bulk of IndiGo’s fleet, and will remain in place until February 10, 2026. The ministry said the exemption was intended solely to stabilise operations and would be reviewed every fifteen days to monitor the airline’s progress in recruiting sufficient crew to ensure full compliance.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the decision to keep the FDTL orders in abeyance was taken to protect passengers who rely on timely travel for essential purposes. “Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days,” he said, adding that the government has initiated a series of operational steps to restore normalcy without compromising safety.

IndiGo, describing the situation as unprecedented, suspended all departing domestic flights from Delhi, its key hub, until midnight on Friday as part of a full-scale reset of schedules. In a video message, CEO Pieter Elbers apologised for the disruptions. He said earlier measures had not been sufficient and that a comprehensive reboot was required. “With these actions, we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA, in providing specific FDTL implementation relief, is of great help,” he said, adding that operations are expected to normalise between December 10 and 15.

According to the DGCA, the airline’s miscalculations directly contributed to cascading cancellations that began in late November. The regulator has observed that cancellations had climbed to 170 to 200 flights a day in November and were higher for IndiGo than for any other airline. The order noted that IndiGo failed to anticipate crew requirements under Phase II of the FDTL CAR 2024, leaving significant gaps in planning and assessment. The first phase of the FDTL changes had come into force on July 1.

The four-member committee set up to investigate the matter comprises Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Senior Flight Operations Inspector Captain Kapil Manglik and Flight Operations Inspector Captain Rampal. It has been asked to conduct a comprehensive review of the circumstances that led to the disruptions and submit its findings and recommendations within fifteen days for further regulatory action and institutional strengthening. The regulator said the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational readiness and compliance planning that require independent examination.

At airports, passengers faced long queues, indefinite waits and difficulties locating their baggage, with many seeking information on social media. As flight availability tightened, fares surged on several routes, adding to the distress. The disruptions also found mention in Parliament, underscoring the scale of the crisis. Pilots’ group ALPA India strongly objected to what it described as selective and unsafe relief for the airline, arguing that such exemptions could set a dangerous precedent. In response, the DGCA appealed to all pilots and pilot associations to cooperate, citing the high travel demand resulting from winter holidays and the marriage season.

The civil aviation ministry issued a statement describing its approach as urgent and proactive, noting that restoring passenger mobility was critical. It reiterated that the relaxations were temporary and did not reduce the safety obligations of the airline. “This exemption has been granted solely to facilitate operational stabilisation and in no way amounts to dilution of safety requirements,” the ministry said.

Despite the turbulence, IndiGo has maintained that the coordinated actions with the regulator will gradually restore network integrity. The airline said operations should return to normal over the next ten days as schedules are rebuilt, crew resources are realigned and additional pilots are hired.