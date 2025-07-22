Govt does not want Parliament to run: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: Blaming the government for the disruption of proceedings in Parliament, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said the ruling side is trying to run away from answering on real issues.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day due to protests by the opposition on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha -- that decides the House agenda, had been rescheduled "an unprecedented five times" since Monday.

"This government is running away from Parliament. It does not want Parliament to run. That is why they are disrupting the entire session," TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien told reporters.

"In the last two days, the Rajya Sabha BAC meeting has been rescheduled an unprecedented five times. What is going on? Why is this government running away from Parliament?" he questioned.

According to sources, a meeting of the BAC was scheduled to be held on Monday at 1 PM. A consensus could not be reached on certain issues at the meeting, after which a meeting was scheduled at 4.30 PM. However, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju did not turn up for the meeting, and it was postponed till 1 PM on Tuesday.

According to the source, the meeting was again scheduled for 5.30 PM on Tuesday, and then for 12.30 PM on Wednesday.

O'Brien said that Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the targeting of Bengali-speaking migrant workers remain the main issues for them.

"Let us not forget in all this, the real issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR), how they are hurting the Bengali language and Bengalis across the country...," O'Brien said.

The SIR exercise as well as the duplicate EPIC card issue, the alleged targeting of Bengali migrant workers in different states, and pending dues for MGNREGS, are some of the key issues that the TMC is set to raise in this session, according to the party.

The TMC leader also took to X, and said, "The Modi-led coalition has disrupted Parliament for two days in a row."

"Parliament-ophobia. Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting decides schedule for proceedings in Parliament. Am a member of this committee. Meeting rescheduled 5 times in the last two days. What is going on in Parliament ?" he said in another post.