Govt directs manufacturers to revise MRP on unsold stock as GST rates change

New Delhi: The Centre has directed manufacturers, importers, and packers to update the maximum retail prices (MRP) on unsold stock to align with the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. The revised prices must be declared by December 31, 2025, or until existing stock is sold, whichever comes first.

The order follows the government’s decision to lower GST rates on several goods and services, effective September 22. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed the move in a post on X, stating, “Manufacturers, packers, and importers can revise the MRP on unsold stock until 31st December 2025 (or until stock lasts).”

He further clarified that price revisions should strictly correspond to changes in GST. “Any increase or decrease in price can only match the tax change,” Joshi said.

Under the directive, the new MRP must be displayed through stickers, stamps, or online print, while the original price should remain visible. Companies are also required to publish at least two advertisements in newspapers announcing the revised prices and to inform dealers as well as state and central officials.

The ministry has specified that existing packaging materials may continue to be used until the deadline, provided that corrections to MRP are made in line with the revised tax rates.

According to Joshi, these measures are intended to maintain transparency in pricing and ensure that consumers directly benefit from the tax rate adjustments.