Govt directs faster processing of city gas projects, hikes commercial LPG

New Delhi: The government has accelerated measures to improve gas distribution and address supply concerns, pushing for faster approvals of city gas projects while raising commercial LPG allocations for key sectors.



In a move aimed at speeding up infrastructure rollout, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has directed its offices to clear City Gas Distribution applications within 10 days. The step is intended to expand access to piped natural gas across urban areas.

Authorities have also advised commercial LPG users in major cities to transition to PNG, part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas amid ongoing geopolitical pressures affecting global supply chains.

Officials said domestic LPG availability remains steady, with no reports of supply disruptions at distributorships and normal delivery patterns nationwide. Most deliveries are now being carried out using the Delivery Authentication Code system, while panic-driven bookings have declined.

On the commercial front, allocations have been raised in phases. After restoring 20 per cent supply earlier, the government announced an additional 10 per cent increase on March 18 linked to PNG expansion reforms. A further 20 per cent hike approved on March 21 has taken total commercial LPG supply to 50 per cent.

The latest allocation prioritises restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy operations, community kitchens and subsidised food outlets run by local authorities. Provision has also been made for 5 kg cylinders to support migrant workers.

Revised allocation guidelines have been implemented in about 20 states and Union Territories, while public sector oil marketing companies continue supplying the remaining regions. Over the past eight days, commercial consumers have lifted around 15,440 tonnes of LPG.

Educational institutions and hospitals remain priority recipients, accounting for nearly half of total commercial LPG allocations, as the government maintains that domestic supply is under control despite global uncertainties.