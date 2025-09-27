Govt cracks down: Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, Opposition leaders condemn move

LEH: Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was spearheading the movement seeking statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, was arrested by the police in Leh on Friday after the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him.

The development came two days after the Centre accused him of instigating the violent protests that erupted in Leh on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of four persons in clashes between the police and the protesters. Fifty people were also injured.

The Centre also revoked the FCRA license of the Students’ Educational and Cultural

Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by Wangchuk. In an all-round crackdown, the CBI has also initiated an inquiry into the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh, which he runs, for alleged FCRA violations.

Police have transferred Wangchuk from Ladakh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, while the Ladakh administration has suspended all mobile internet connections within the jurisdiction of Leh district as a precautionary measure, sources said.

In a day of fast-paced developments, the arrest of Wangchuk was sudden. He was scheduled to address a press conference in Leh at 2:30 pm but when he failed to arrive, the organisers became concerned.

They soon found out the reason -- the climate activist had been arrested from his village Ulyaktopo by a strong team of Ladakh Police, led by Director General S D Singh Jamwal. Wangchuk was immediately shifted out of Ladakh.

The organisers went ahead with the scheduled press

conference in which they admitted that the recent violence

was caused by youth who went “out of control”, but dismissed the involvement of any

foreign hand behind it.

Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjay rejected the involvement of “foreign hand” in the violence and demanded a judicial probe into Wednesday’s incident that claimed four lives.

He alleged that police and CRPF personnel fired indiscriminately on the protesters without making any attempt to control the unruly mob using other means, such as use of water cannons or firing warning shots.

“We have made it clear that if the home ministry does not call us on time for talks, we will intensify our agitation. We also said that our movement will be peaceful and non-violent.

“The 35-day long hunger strike led by Sonam Wangchuk started with a joint

prayer meeting on September 10, and accordingly, the Centre extended an invitation for October 6,” Dorjay told reporters.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm continued to prevail in the Himalayan region as curfew remained in force for the third consecutive day in Leh with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere in the UT.

The curfew was clamped on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the deaths of protesters demanding advancing talks with the Centre on their demand for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution to Ladakh.

“The overall security situation remained peaceful across Ladakh. The restrictions are likely to be relaxed later in the day to allow people to buy essential commodities,” a police officer said.

More than 50 persons were detained following the clashes, while strict restrictions under prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons also remained in force in other major towns of the UT, including Kargil.

A high-level team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has arrived in Leh to review the situation.

The arrest of Wangchuk, a key figure in the five-year-long agitation for Ladakh’s rights, has drawn strong reactions from the opposition leaders, who blamed the Central government’s handling of the situation.

In a fiery reaction to the arrest, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, accused the government of spreading a “false narrative” aimed at tarnishing his image.

“He was treated like a criminal without any reason,” Angmo said, alleging that their house was ransacked by police. She also criticised the government for “stooping to this level” to damage the reputation of a respected innovator.

“Let them not spread false narratives as they are doing,” she said, referring to the BJP, as she questioned the saffron party’s principles, stating, “They are not Hindus in any way. The BJP is not Hindu because its foundation is falsehood.”

Some opposition parties alleged that the arrest “clearly exposes the government’s witch-hunting agenda” and a “policy of repression against dissent”.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the arrest “unfortunate,” accusing the BJP-led Centre of backtracking on the promises made to secure public participation in the 2020 Hill Council elections. Abdullah said the Centre’s actions were a betrayal of a commitment to the people of Ladakh.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, “The Indian National Congress condemns the arrest of noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.”

This has been done to divert attention and responsibility from the BJP’s “abysmal failure” to maintain law and order and ensure security of life and property in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Ramesh claimed.

“The crux of the issue is that the BJP has deceived the people of Ladakh for years. It promised the region Sixth Schedule status in the 2020 Leh Hill Council elections but has gone back on that promise with a vengeance,” Ramesh said.

Trinamool Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, said, “Whether in sensitive places like Kashmir or Manipur or Ladakh, the Modi government has no policy, no reach out, no reconciliation, no trust building.”

She also alleged that the “incompetent Modi regime can only treat any dissent as ‘anti-national’ and arrest under draconian laws. Shameful.”

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas termed the happenings in Ladakh “brutality unleashed” and warned that “such repressive actions will only aggravate the situation and further fuel unrest”.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa demanded a judicial inquiry into the police firing on Wednesday, describing the violence as an “outburst” of frustration of the region’s unemployed youth.

While condemning the arson by the protesters, he questioned police for resorting to “targeted firing” instead of using non-lethal methods. He also dismissed any external conspiracy, saying Wangchuk “can never do such a thing” to instigate violence. Legal advisor to the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Haji Ghulam Mustafa, called Wangchuk’s arrest an “unwise decision” that could “complicate the situation”.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the country is “passing through a difficult phase” and that “dictatorship is at its peak.”