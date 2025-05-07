Govt convenes all-party meet on May 8 amid Operation Sindoor fallout

New Delhi: The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Riiiju posted on X about the proposed meeting. "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said. The government on Wednesday said Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes to retaliate the Pahalgam attack.