Govt clears ₹6,811 cr ropeways for Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to tourism and pilgrimage, the government on Wednesday green-lit two aerial cable car projects in Uttarakhand. These ropeway initiatives will connect Sonprayag to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, with a total investment of approximately Rs 6,811 crore. The primary objectives of these projects are to shorten travel times to these important pilgrimage destinations and stimulate tourism in the region.

The two ropeway projects are expected to take between 4 to 6 years to complete and will be developed under the National Ropeways Development Programme, known as “Parvatmala Pariyojana”. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made these project decisions, which were subsequently communicated to the public by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw informed that the 12.4-km ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji will be developed at a total capital cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Currently, the only access to the revered Hemkund Sahib, which is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, involves a physically demanding 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat, often undertaken on foot, ponies, or palanquins.

The new ropeway aims to significantly ease this journey for the estimated 1.5 to 2 lakh pilgrims who visit Hemkund Sahib annually, providing much-needed convenience. Additionally, it will enhance accessibility for tourists visiting the nearby UNESCO World Heritage site, the Valley of Flowers.

The innovative ropeway will feature two advanced systems: a Monocable Detachable Gondola (MDG) for the 10.55 km stretch from Govindghat to Ghangaria and a Tricable Detachable Gondola (3S) for the 1.85 km stretch from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib. Designed to carry 1,100 passengers per hour per direction, the ropeway will have a daily capacity of 11,000 passengers, ensuring smooth transport throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

Hemkund Sahib Ji, situated at 15,000 feet in Chamoli district, is a significant pilgrimage site, with the Gurudwara open from May to September. It also serves as the gateway to the Valley of Flowers, making this project a game-changer for both spiritual and ecological tourism in the region.

The Sonprayag to Kedarnath ropeway project will also be developed through a public-private partnership, utilising cutting-edge Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology. With a capacity to transport 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction, the ropeway could potentially move up to 18,000 passengers daily. Currently, pilgrims undertake a challenging 16-kilometre uphill trek from Gaurikund, typically travelling on foot, by pony, palanquin, or helicopter.

The proposed ropeway aims to provide pilgrims with a convenient, all-weather transportation option between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. According to official statements, the project will significantly reduce travel time from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes, offering an environmentally friendly and comfortable alternative. The minister noted that while 23 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath shrine last year, the ropeway is expected to boost this number to 36 lakh visitors.

These projects are expected to not only improve connectivity but also stimulate the local economy by generating significant employment opportunities, both during construction and through enhanced tourism. Jobs in hospitality, travel, food services, and other sectors will be bolstered, leading to sustained economic growth in the region.