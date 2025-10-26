NEW DELHI: With a view to help the print media sector tide over financial distress, the government has cleared a 26 per cent hike in advertisement rates. Union Information and Broadcasting ministry officials said on Thursday the government decision to raise advertisement rates, at a time of financial distress for the print industry, came as the online media was gaining popularity. The move reflects the government’s intent to promote the integrity and viability of print journalism. A holistic series of reforms and initiatives in media, technology, and railways were unveiled which are designed to spruce up the communication infrastructure of the nation, encourage native innovation, and provide safer and more efficient travel for tens of millions of its citizens. Reforms have also been introduced in the radio, TV, and DTH space. The new guidelines for Television Rating Point (TRP) agencies are being drafted with an aim towards enhancing transparency and accountability. The first phase of public consultation for the guidelines has already been carried out, and additional phases are likely to take place, indicating an entirely consultative process. Institutional strengthening and convergence of important media organisations is also being emphasised by the government. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stepped up its outreach, releasing frequent backgrounders and research-based reports on vital policy issues. In an effort to enhance coordination and efficiency, attempts are being made to bring together the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), PIB, and the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) under a single umbrella.

In the creative industry, the government’s WAVES Bazaar Global Outreach programme has borne fruit in the form of tangible achievements at global film festivals and gaming exhibitions, allowing Indian creators to penetrate international markets. Creative content of the value of Rs 300 crore has already been sold overseas, official sources indicate. The creation of the Indian Institute of Communication and Technology (IICT) under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) is another significant development. The institute provides industry-focused courses from three months to three years, and a new 10-acre campus is being constructed with an investment of Rs 400 crore. To complement academic excellence further, the government has introduced 100 new PhD seats at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), which will help foster innovative research in journalism and communication studies. A fact-checking chatbot is also in the process of being developed to authenticate videos and online content, further boosting the government’s drive against misinformation.

In the transport economy, the Railways have made great strides in expansion and safety. Just 178 special trains were run during Lalu Prasad’s time, while today the count is over 13,000 during the Diwali–Chhath festive season. To date, 1.5 crore passengers have been transported, and the number is likely to cross 2.5 crore towards the end of the season. For smoother travel, 30 major stations now have extensive holding areas to provide for more effective crowd management. Construction of tracks has gone up from 400–600 kilometres a year to over 4,000 kilometres a year. Safety standards have also seen a tremendous improvement, with the number of accidents on the railways decreasing from more than 170 in 2014 to merely 31 in 2024–25. Officials said the target was to get Indian Railways among the safest networks in the world. As per the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” vision, over 12 lakh Central Government employees have been enrolled on Zoho’s domestic digital suite, such as Writer, Show, and Drive. India is also progressing towards self-reliance in the field of semiconductor and chipset manufacturing with domestic production of mobile phone components within the next two years. More than Rs 200 crore has been provided by the government to create energy-efficient microprocessors for high-performance computing, such as servers, which will further promote India’s technological autonomy.