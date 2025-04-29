Govt blocks 16 Pak YouTube channels, objects to BBC coverage of Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: The Central government has blocked 16 YouTube channels based in Pakistan for allegedly spreading “false, provocative and communally sensitive” content regarding India, officials said on Monday. The government has also strongly objected to the BBC’s reportage on the Pahalgam attack. The decision followed recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead, most of them tourists.

According to officials, the banned channels include prominent Pakistani media outlets such as Dawn News, Geo News, ARY News, and BOL News, among others. “The government has acted against channels propagating misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies,” an official stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also taken issue with the BBC’s coverage of the Pahalgam incident. A formal communication was sent to BBC India chief Jackie Martin, registering the government’s strong objections to the broadcaster’s terminology. “A letter has been issued to the BBC for describing terrorists as militants,” an official said, adding that the MEA’s External Publicity Division will closely monitor the outlet’s future reports.

One particular BBC news flash — “Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists” — was also flagged by Indian authorities as objectionable.

In addition, the government has taken steps to curb misinformation circulating on social media. A viral WhatsApp message claiming citizens were being asked to contribute one rupee daily toward the modernisation of the Indian Army and support for injured or martyred soldiers was identified as “misleading” and has been blocked, officials confirmed.

The actions come amid heightened scrutiny over online narratives following the tragic events in Kashmir.