Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb threats to airlines

New Delhi: To combat a rising wave of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, the Central government has asked major social media platforms Meta and X to provide data regarding these threats. The order comes as over 80 flights received bomb threat messages on Thursday alone, with the government now identifying those behind these activities.

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that the government is collaborating with leading multinational technology companies to trace the originators of these hoax calls, underlining that this effort serves the public good. The urgency of this situation is underscored by the alarming statistic that more than 250 flights operated by Indian carriers have faced bomb threats in just 11 days, the majority of which have been communicated through social media platforms.

“The government has told social media companies Meta and X to share data pertaining to such hoax calls and messages made on their platforms targeting several airlines and asked them to cooperate,” one source confirmed. This collaboration is deemed essential for public safety and security, prompting inquiries into whether the platforms are complying with the government’s request.

On Thursday, the bomb threats affected a mix of domestic and international flights, with significant impacts reported across various Indian airlines. Notably, around 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo were implicated, alongside 13 flights from Akasa Air.

Additionally, five flights each from Alliance Air and SpiceJet also received similar threats.

In response to these security alerts, an IndiGo spokesperson indicated that the airline received notifications for 20 of its flights, while Akasa Air reported that all 13 of its flights subjected to security alerts were thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for operations. “The airport services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation, including safe deplaning of passengers and providing necessary assistance,” stated the spokesperson.

Vistara also confirmed that several of its flights encountered security threats via social media.