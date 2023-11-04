Govt appoints Pravin Pawar as new joint director of CBI

New Delhi: In a senior level bureaucratic reshuffle, the government on Friday appointed Pravin Madhukar Pawar as Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.



According to a DoPT notification, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Personnel & Training for Induction of Pravin Madhukar Pawar -- a 2003-batch Karnataka cadre IPS officer -- to the post of joint director of CBI for a period of five years.

Earlier in May this year, the Centre had appointed Praveen Sood, the incumbent director general of police (DGP) of Karnataka, as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a two-year period. Sood took over the charge following the completion of tenure of present CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on May 25.

In another order, the ACC has approved the proposal of the Corporate Affairs Ministry for extension of central deputation tenure of Manoj Pandey – 1992-batch IRS, as joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for a period of one year beyond October 20 this year.

The government has also approved repatriation of Krishna Kumar Dwivedi – 1996 batch IAS of Assam cadre, to his parent cadre on the request of the Assam government with imposition of extended ‘cooling off’. Dwivedi was posted as additional secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Similarly, the government has premature repatriation of Jagdish Parwani, who is 1988-batch Indian Defence Service of Engineering (IDSE) officer, to his parent cadre on personal grounds. Parwani was posted as director in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.