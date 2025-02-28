Govt appoints Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as SEBI chief

New Delhi: Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), according to an official announcement from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, will assume the role for an initial period of three years from the date he takes charge. He currently serves as Finance Secretary and Secretary of the Department of Revenue.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue to the post of Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),” stated the government order.

Pandey will succeed Madhabi Puri Buch, whose term ends on February 28, 2025. Buch made history as the first woman to lead SEBI when she took office on March 2, 2022, after previously serving as a Whole-Time Member from April 2017. The selection process saw several high-profile contenders, including Ajay Seth (Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs), Pankaj Jain (Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas), and KC Varshney (Whole-Time Member, SEBI).

The government had invited applications for the position in January, with a submission deadline of February 17, 2025.