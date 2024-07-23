Govt announces to remove angel tax on startups for all classes of investors

Giving a big relief to startups, the government on Tuesday announced removal of angel tax for all classes of investors to further promote the growth of budding entrepreneurs of the country. Angel tax refers to the income tax that the government imposes on funding raised by unlisted companies, or startups, if their valuation exceeds the company's fair market value.

"To bolster the Indian startup eco-system, boost the entrepreneurial spirit and support innovation, I propose to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors," she said. Ahead of the Union Budget, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recommended removal of this levy on startups. In September last year, the Income Tax Department notified new angel tax rules that comprise a mechanism to evaluate the shares issued by unlisted startups to investors. While previously the angel tax -- a tax levied on capital received on the sale of shares of a startup above the fair market value -- applied only to local investors, the Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year (April 2023 to March 2024) widened its ambit to include foreign investments.





Sudhir Mathur, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Meradoc Healthtech Ltd, said: “We welcome the FM's Budget proposals, which are forward-thinking and hold the potential to further invigorate the Indian business environment. The move to abolish Angel Tax for all investor classes is welcome, a strong step to build a robust ecosystem for nurturing innovation and encouraging private investments in Indian startups. Funding in startups fell from USD 25 billion in 2022 to USD 8.8 billion in FY 2023; with the abolishment of the Angel Tax, we are confident of increased investments again in Indian business innovation and start-ups in areas such as healthcare, mental well-being and education.”

Over 1.17 lakh startups are registered with the government. They are eligible for availing of incentives under the government's Startup India initiative. Commenting on the announcement, Deloitte India Partner Sumit Singhania said it is a positive move as it would help reset not only the tax cost matrix for investors in startup, but for foreign strategic investors as well. "It also puts out a progressive view of tax policy making by the government. Since this levy has stung for more than a decade since it was introduced in 2012, withdrawal of angel tax entirely means a timely course correction as the government rolls out red carpet for long term strategic investment as well more risk-capital to promote innovation and R&D," he said.

