Govt: 90 drug samples tested in October found not of standard quality

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reported that 56 drug samples tested in central drug laboratories during October were found to be not of standard quality (NSQ).

Additionally, 34 drug samples tested by state drug regulators were also classified as NSQ, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.

The Bihar Drugs Control Authority identified three drug samples in October as spurious. These drugs were manufactured by unauthorized and unknown entities, using brand names belonging to another company. An investigation into these cases has been launched, according to the ministry.

“This process of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is carried out regularly in collaboration with state regulators to ensure such drugs are detected and removed from the market,” the ministry said.

Drugs are classified as NSQ if they fail to meet one or more specified quality parameters during testing.

The ministry also clarified that such failures are limited to specific batches tested by government laboratories and do not imply concerns about other drug products available in the market.