Govt: 2,200 cases of violence against minorities in B’desh, 112 in Pakistan

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, revealed that 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities have been reported in Bangladesh this year till December 8, based on data from minority and human rights organisations. India’s expectation is Dhaka will take necessary measures to ensure their safety, he said.

In contrast, Pakistan reported 112 cases of violence against minorities up to October 2024. The figures marked a sharp increase from previous years. Bangladesh saw 47 cases in 2022 and 302 in 2023, while Pakistan reported 241 and 103 cases, respectively, during the same period.

Singh stated that India continues to urge Pakistan to address systemic persecution and attacks on minorities and highlight these issues at international platforms. Meanwhile, violence against minorities in other neighbouring countries was reported as “nil.”

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have worsened following significant political upheavals in Dhaka. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted amidst mass protests in August and sought refuge in India. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now leads Bangladesh’s interim government as Chief Advisor.

The Indian government has raised concerns over incidents such as the demolition of the Jagannath Temple, attacks on Puja mandaps, and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple during Durga Puja 2024. The arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and desecration of Hindu temples have further strained relations.

India reiterated its concerns during the visit of Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to Dhaka on December 9, emphasising its expectation that Bangladesh will take concrete steps to protect minority communities. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation closely, Singh added.