Govt: 12 Indians fighting for Russia in Ukraine killed, 16 reported missing

New Delhi: Despite Russia's announcement in April last year that it had ceased recruiting Indian nationals into its military services, reports continue to emerge of Indian citizens being injured or killed in conflict zones. This raises serious questions about the extent of Indian involvement in the Russian Armed Forces and the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts to address the issue.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 126 cases of Indians serving in the Russian military have been identified. Of these, 96 individuals have been discharged, but the whereabouts of 16 remain unknown. Tragically, 12 Indian nationals who were part of the Russian Army have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

The issue gained renewed attention following the death of Binil Babu, a Kerala native, during combat operations. The Indian embassy is currently coordinating with Russian authorities to facilitate the repatriation of his remains. In a related incident, another Indian soldier, Jain TK, is receiving medical treatment in Moscow and is expected to return to India upon recovery.

"The death of Binil Babu is extremely unfortunate," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, confirming that the embassy has extended condolences to the bereaved family and is working to expedite the return of his remains to India.

The ministry has been actively monitoring these cases, with particular concern for those classified as missing by Russian authorities. “We are seeking early release and repatriation of those who remain,” Jaiswal emphasised, highlighting the government’s diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

Earlier this week, the MEA confirmed that its Moscow embassy maintains contact with the families of both Babu and Jain, ensuring all possible assistance is provided. The ministry continues to track the status of Indian nationals involved in the conflict, working through diplomatic channels to secure their safety and potential return.

Jaiswal also reiterated India’s strong stance against cross-border terrorism, stating, “We have been conveying our position clearly. We are firm that terrorism, in whatever form and wherever it exists, must be fought tooth and nail. We have consistently called out countries that promote cross-border terrorism.”

The persistence of Indian nationals in the Russian military, despite the declared halt in recruitment, has become a growing concern. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly raised the issue with Russian leadership on two occasions, yet the problem remains unresolved. This underscores the challenges in ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad, especially in conflict zones.

India’s concerns about its citizens serving in foreign military services are compounded by its broader geopolitical considerations. The country’s strategic partnership with Russia, which encompasses defence and energy cooperation, is under scrutiny as the Ukraine conflict continues to reshape global alliances. The international community, particularly the United States and its allies, has urged India to distance itself from Russia. This includes calls to reduce defence cooperation and ensure that no further recruitment of Indian nationals into the Russian military takes place. At the same time, India is navigating the complex task of balancing its ties with Russia and Western nations while safeguarding its own security and strategic interests. The government’s foreign policy is grounded in the principle of strategic autonomy, allowing it to make decisions based on national interests rather than aligning with any single power bloc.

India’s firm stance against terrorism is another significant factor influencing its decisions. The government has consistently opposed all forms of terrorism, including those that cross international borders. This principle extends to its foreign policy and military considerations, as India aims to prevent any activities that could indirectly fuel instability or compromise its security objectives.