Google lays off hundreds from Android, Pixel, Chrome teams

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has reportedly sacked hundreds of employees from its platforms and devices division -- the team responsible for Android software, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. These layoffs came just months after Google had offered voluntary buyouts to employees in the same unit in January this year. According to a report in The Information, a Google spokesperson confirmed that following the merger of its platforms and devices teams last year, the company has been working to operate more efficiently and with greater agility. “As part of this effort, it has implemented some job cuts in addition to the voluntary exit programme offered earlier,” the report added. “Although the exact number of affected roles has not been disclosed, the move reflects Google’s broader strategy to streamline operations and reduce expenses,” said the company.

Like many other tech giants, the company has been reviewing its team structures in response to changing business needs and market conditions. This development comes at a time when several global companies, including Amazon, Intel, and Goldman Sachs, are also cutting jobs amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and global economic uncertainty. According to earlier reports, Amazon is planning to slash around 14,000 managerial positions to save $3 billion annually, while Intel is preparing for a major restructuring after a significant financial loss in 2024. With AI adoption growing rapidly, companies are increasingly shifting focus towards cost optimisation and automation, leading to job reductions across various sectors. An earlier report indicated that Goldman Sachs is also preparing for job cuts, with plans to reduce its workforce by 3-5 per cent following an annual performance review. Bank of America recently eliminated around 150 junior banker positions, though most affected employees have been offered roles outside investment banking. With uncertainty around global economic conditions, more firms may follow suit in the coming months.