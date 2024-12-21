Google CEO Pichai announces 10% job cuts

California: In its ongoing quest for efficiency, Google has slashed 10 per cent of its managerial roles, including directors and vice presidents, as part of its restructuring strategy. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the update during an all-hands meeting on Wednesday, emphasising the need to streamline operations amid rising competition in the AI space from rivals like OpenAI.

This latest wave of layoffs aligns with Google’s two-year-long effort to sharpen focus and enhance productivity. While some affected managers have transitioned into individual contributor roles, others have been let go entirely. This follows a significant layoff in early 2023, which saw over 12,000 employees lose their jobs as part of a broader efficiency push to make the company 20 per cent leaner.

Pichai also addressed the concept of “Googleyness” during the meeting, redefining it to focus on mission-driven work, innovation, and collaboration. The updated definition encourages employees to prioritise creating helpful products, taking bold risks, and fostering teamwork.

Google’s restructuring reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, with companies like Amazon also trimming middle management.