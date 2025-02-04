Goods trains collide in UP, loco pilot injured

Kanpur (UP): A freight train rammed into a stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Tuesday, leaving a loco pilot injured and derailment of the guard coach and engine. The incident took place around 6 am in the dedicated freight corridor near Pambhirpur, Khaga in Fatehpur district.

The loco pilot, who sustained injuries, had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel, Prem Kumar Gautam, IG, Prayagraj range, said. Rescue operations are underway to clear the corridor, the IG added.