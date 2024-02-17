MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station
Big Story

Goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station

BY MPost17 Feb 2024 7:55 AM GMT
Goods train derails near Delhis Sarai Rohilla railway station
X

Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station here in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, they said.

The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning.

An official of Railway Police said 10 bogies have derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway.

Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation.

"Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X