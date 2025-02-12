GIS to transform MP into an industrial hub, aligned with PM’s vision: CM Yadav

Bhopal: Ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav highlighted that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the GIS will catalyse transforming the state into an industrial powerhouse. He emphasised that the summit will create significant employment opportunities and play a key role in strengthening the state’s economy.

In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post’s Chief Correspondent, Dr Satyaprakash Sharma, CM Yadav revealed that his cabinet has approved seven new policies to attract domestic and global investors. These policies focus on enhancing the ‘ease of doing business’ by simplifying and streamlining the permission processes.

Dr Yadav further revealed that PM Modi will inaugurate the GIS, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session. He also shared his approach for the GIS, scheduled in Bhopal on February 24-25, by answering the following questions:

How will MP contribute to India’s industrial and economic transformation through the GIS?

MP views the GIS as a historic opportunity to become a key industrial and investment hub, both nationally and globally. With 2025 declared as the “Year of Industry and Employment,” the state has attracted over Rs 3.84 lakh crore in investment proposals, expected to create 3.7 lakh jobs. Efforts to showcase the state’s immense potential through Regional Industry Conclaves, Interactive Sessions, and Foreign Tours have highlighted sectors like IT, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. This aligns with PM Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat by 2047,” driving MP’s industrial and economic transformation.

Which industries is MP prioritising for growth, and what factors influence these selections?

MP is focusing on industries like manufacturing, electronics, automotive, renewable energy, IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, and space technology for their growth potential, job creation, and global competitiveness. Key factors include the state’s central location, abundant resources, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure.

Emerging sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, and renewable energy equipment are also gaining attention, aiming to position MP as an industrial leader and investor hub.

How do MP’s industrial policies stand out in the competitive landscape, attracting both domestic and global investors?

The state’s industrial policies attract investors with ease of doing business, transparent land acquisition, stable electricity, and strong infrastructure. Benefits include tax exemptions, simplified licensing, fast approvals, and incentives like subsidised land, capital, and training. With lower rental costs and a streamlined single-window approval system, the state offers a competitive and reliable investment environment.

How have recent infrastructure and logistics reforms enhanced MP’s appeal as a major investment hub?

MP’s central location is strengthened by recent infrastructure reforms, including expressways like the Indore Multi-Modal Logistics Park, Atal Progress-Way, and Narmada Express-Way. Upcoming projects such as the ICD in Katni and Rewa airport, along with the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, enhance connectivity. Improved rail networks, international flights, and reliable power in Indore and Bhopal, alongside smart city initiatives, create a business-friendly ecosystem, positioning the state as a top investment destination.

How do you see space technology contributing to Madhya Pradesh’s development and innovation?

Madhya Pradesh aims to become a hub for space technology, driving innovation and high-tech job creation. The state plans to establish a space technology hub focused on R&D, satellite services, and collaboration with private companies and academic institutions. This initiative will attract investment and foster innovation in agriculture, disaster management, communication, and defence, supporting economic growth and technological advancement.

What key partnerships or investment commitments emerged from your UK-Germany visit to attract foreign investment?

During my UK and Germany visits, we secured partnerships in IT, renewable energy, and infrastructure, attracting global interest in sectors like advanced manufacturing, IT, and pharmaceuticals. Proposals include semiconductor parks, power plants, healthcare services, and green energy projects. These discussions position Madhya Pradesh as a leading destination for innovation and advanced industries.

How is your government preparing local manpower for Global Capability Centres and growing industrial activities?

We’re enhancing skill development through partnerships with local colleges, the Global Skill Park in Bhopal, and upgrading over 350 technical colleges and ITIs. Vocational training centres near industrial corridors and collaborations with global firms will equip youth with skills for emerging industries, positioning MP as a hub for skilled talent.

How is MP promoting environmental conservation and sustainable industrial development?

MP is promoting renewable energy, with policies for solar and wind projects, and sustainable infrastructure like Green Corridors and Smart Industrial Parks. Industrial policies focus on energy efficiency, waste recycling, and eco-friendly practices, encouraging industries to adopt sustainable technologies while maintaining strict environmental standards.

How will summit investments ensure equal economic development in urban and rural Madhya Pradesh?

We aim to ensure investments benefit both urban and rural areas by promoting agriculture, rural tourism, and local manufacturing. Jobs, skill centres, and infrastructure improvements in rural areas, along with expanded connectivity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, will foster inclusive development and reduce regional disparities.

How will you measure the long-term economic success of the summit? What key indicators will you focus on?

We will measure the summit’s success by tracking investment flow, job creation, GDP growth, industrial production, exports, and quality of life improvements. We’ll focus on infrastructure, new industries, and balanced development across urban and rural areas, with a strong emphasis on housing, healthcare, and education. Regular progress reviews will ensure continuous, citizen-centric development.